Here's Why Halo Infinite's Bots Act Like People

Halo Infinite's technical test -- a preview of its free-to-play multiplayer -- gave players an early look at some of the new features being added with the game. What they might not have been expecting were bots that could strafe, shoot, and body players as if they were humans themselves. According to a report from Kotaku, developer 343 Industries managed to make bots perform at such a high level by basing them on actual Halo players.

Speaking to Kotaku, 343 Industries senior lead gameplay engineer Brie Chin-Deyerle and multiplayer designer Sara Stern carefully observed how players move and interact during internal playtests. "We tried to figure out why people do what they do in multiplayer, and then how we could model those choices," said the developers.

The team at 343 first figured out how to get bots to perform basic actions like moving and shooting. However, more advanced tactics came later down the line, along with more challenging development. To get bots to perform like advanced players, developers had to get them to recognize the things that players familiar with a map would understand, whether those are shortcuts, hidden passages, or tight angles for shots.

By the end of Halo Infinite's technical test, the game's bots were at their most difficult. After defeating 1.2 million bots, 343 turned the difficulty up from Marine, the second-lowest, to ODST. However, 343 gave bots one more boost to Spartan difficulty, letting the AI read the same in-game radar that players use.

While its new-and-improved AI will let players get some decent practice in multiplayer (and without getting tea-bagged), the big question here is if these new AI systems will extend to the game's campaign. Enemy AI that uses tactics and reacts to player actions has been a staple of the Halo franchise since it began with Combat Evolved, and Halo Infinite could be the next big step forward in that regard. Another technical test for Infinite is also on the way, and getting into it is as easy as signing up for Halo Insider.