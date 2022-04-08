Halo Infinite Devs Are Looking For Feedback On The Game's Weekly Ultimate Rewards

Halo Infinite's weekly Ultimate Rewards have been a point of contention for fans, and now 343 Industries is looking to see how the system should evolve moving forward.

Weekly Ultimate Rewards come from completing every weekly challenge in Halo Infinite's multiplayer in a given week. Oftentimes these rewards are less desirable, like emblems and backdrops, but can occasionally be weapon charms, visors, or armor coatings.

I find the weekly Ultimate Reward conversations interesting, so let's talk about it! If it's too good, people say we're weaponizing FOMO and forcing them to play. If it's seen as not good enough, people say there's no reason to play.

What do you think is a good middle ground? https://t.co/q8mKl9Azbt — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) April 7, 2022

In a tweet, Halo Infinite senior community manager John Junyszek asked fans what they thought would be a good middle ground in terms of weekly Ultimate Rewards. Considering the amount of time it takes to complete all the challenges in a week, having the Ultimate Reward be disappointing makes completing those challenges feel not worth the effort. Conversely, having a highly sought after reward makes players feel forced to play in order to unlock it, with players who have less time to play feeling like they are missing out.

Halo community director Brian Jarrard also chimed in on the subject, asking fans if they thought past rewards should also be featured in Halo Infinite's in-game shop at a later date and what amount of time would be appropriate were that to happen. Jarrard goes on to state that there are currently no plans to have Ultimate Rewards appear in the shop, but he was just curious what players thought.

A Halo Waypoint blog post recently revealed a number of changes coming to progression and customization as part of Halo Infinite Season 2, including an update to weekly Ultimate Rewards. In Season 2, emblems and backdrops will no longer be included as Ultimate Rewards. Instead, Ultimate Rewards will focus on weapon and armor coatings, visors, and stances.

Halo Infinite Season 2, Lone Wolves, starts on May 3, and will feature new maps, modes, weapon balance changes, a new battle pass, and more. A new trailer for Lone Wolves gives fans a first-look at some of the new maps and modes, including a battle-royale inspired free-for-all game type called Last Spartan Standing.