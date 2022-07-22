Guerrilla Games Is Shutting Down Online Servers For Killzone, RIGS

Guerrilla Games has today announced that online servers for a number of its games will shut down on August 12.

The studio behind Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West shared the news today on Twitter, stating that online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall--including Intercept Mode--and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will be closing down on this date.

Guerrilla added that online features and online multiplayer modes for the games will cease on this day as well. However, single-player offline modes will still be available to players who already own the games.

The developer didn't give any reasoning behind the sudden decision to shut down servers for the select number of its games. Killzone Shadow Fall launched in 2013 for PS4, while Killzone: Mercenary was released on PSVita the same year. These are the most-recent console titles to be released for the Killzone franchise before RIGS: Mechanized Combat League was released on PlayStation VR in 2016.

Back in January 2021, Sony closed the official Killzone site, which now lets visitors know that it's been "retired". The latest decision to close online servers suggests that Guerrilla is moving away from Killzone franchise and will no longer be supporting previous titles. No recent announcements have been made in regards to the future of the franchise either.

In April, Ubisoft confined it shut down online services for 90 games across multiple platforms. However, the games will still remain playable and the offline features still function as normal. Most recently, the studio delisted Assassins Creed Liberation HD on Steam, making it no longer available for purchase. Owners of the game can still play the 2014 re-release.