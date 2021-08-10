GTA 5 Runs At 4K/60FPS On PS5, Apparently

The PlayStation 5 edition of Rockstar's celebrated and enduringly popular Grand Theft Auto V will run at 4K/60FPS on Sony's next-gen console, apparently.

A post on the German PlayStation Blog specifically mentions 4K and 60fps, though developer Rockstar has yet to officially announce the technical capabilities of the new edition.

We have followed up with Rockstar in an attempt to get more details.

While we have to wait to know more about the resolution and frame rate for GTA V on PS5 (and Xbox Series X|S), Rockstar parent company Take-Two recently confirmed that "select vehicles" in GTA Online will be capable of reaching faster top speeds on the latest consoles thanks to their increased horsepower.

GTA 5 already looks great, but it could get better.

GTA V and GTA Online are scheduled for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11. The game originally debuted on PS3/Xbox 360 back in 2013 before it was later published on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Across all platforms, the game has sold 150 million copies, while its GTA Online multiplayer mode continues to be a big success in terms of players and revenue.

GTA Online will have a standalone release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and it'll be free on Sony's console for three months as part of Rockstar's exclusivity deal with Sony.

The new versions of GTA V and GTA Online for next-gen have "new features and more," but Rockstar has yet to fully detail how the games take advantage of the hardware. Previously, Rockstar spoke at a high level about what the new editions of GTA V will deliver thanks to the horsepower of the new machines.

"The new generation versions of GTAV will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever," Rockstar said.

Fans will surely be hoping that load times for GTA V on PS5/Xbox Series X|S are improved as well, since this has been a major complaint among the community.