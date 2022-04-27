Grand Theft Auto V Patch Quietly Adds A Bunch Of New-Gen Improvements

A new update for Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has added some welcome updates which, while seemingly minor, go a long way in improving the nearly decade-old game. The tweaks, as picked up by Kotaku, introduce the option to turn motion blur off, alongside a number of other quality-of-life changes--and they will likely be coming to PC soon, too.

Update 1.56 comes just over a month after the 2013 game launched for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside a standalone version of GTA Online. The patch includes fixes for the PS4 and Xbox One, but is mostly focused on the new-gen consoles.

The biggest change is a new motion blur slider, allowing players to tone down or completely turn off motion blur, making car gameplay look more crisp and detailed. The ability to customise the game's motion blur is something fans have requested since the next-gen versions launched, with the effect becoming way more intrusive at higher frame rates.

The update also fixed a bug on Xbox where in-game music would be muted when players were in an Xbox Live Party, as well as a handful of other issues affecting audio on the Xbox.

While not in the update patch notes, players have also reported finding other improvements including new options for displaying and hiding activities on the map, and fixed car shadows on new-gen Xbox consoles. Players have also discovered that the new-gen update files are also present on the PC, though are currently empty, suggesting that the update will come to PC at some point in the near future.

GTA Online's latest weekly update has also added a handful of temporary bonuses and discounts to the game, including a boost to nightclub earnings.

GTAV Title Update 1.56 Notes

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S

Improvements

A ‘Motion Blur’ option slider has been added

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed an issue that caused the Story Mode to GTA Online transition to take a prolonged amount of time

Adaptive Triggers (PS5)

Fixed an issue that caused the adaptive trigger feedback on the Hao’s Special Works upgraded Grotti Turismo Classic to be too strong

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck on an alert screen after using Quick Resume on Xbox

Fixed audio issues that occurred in game after opening the Xbox guide

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no game audio while in an Xbox party

Fixed an issue that caused radio audio to not be present on Xbox

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in players experiencing several missing sound effects during large player Deathmatches

Fixed several issues where blocked players could still view and interact with the blocking players UGC (User Generated Content) content

Fixed an issue that caused Parachute Jobs to be missing from the Jobs menu

Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly given the option to ‘Resume Story’ despite not owning Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused GTA Online friends to display as contacts in players’ phones in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused character switching in Story Mode to take a prolonged amount of time

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that caused a significant drop in frame rate after selecting a neon interior for your vehicle while having Chameleon paint applied

Fixed an issue that caused the Japanese translation of the word “Overwrite” to not be accurate on the character migration screen

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck when trying to enter GTA Online with an existing character on a new console

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving the alert “You have been banned from using Social Club Services and are not permitted to enter Grand Theft Auto permanently.”

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving the alert “Error in Content Enumeration” when trying to create a second character

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Patriot’ parachute smoke to appear as black instead of the intended red, white and blue

Fixed audio issues that occurred in game after calling Mors Mutual

Fixed audio issues that were present when entering The Diamond Casino & Resort

PlayStation 4 / Xbox One

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the Rockstar logo screen when booting the game

Content

Fixed an issue that caused the prompt to crack the safe to be missing in Last Play – Make Ends Meat

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after completing the Race in the GTA Online Tutorial

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in the lobby after accepting a Gerald Mission invite

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving phone invitations to Jobs

Director Mode

Fixed missing text and button prompts in Director Mode

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players progress not saving in GTA Online

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed several crashes in GTAV

Content

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Vehicle List to not correctly count successfully delivered vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused players’ weapons to disappear in the Shooting Range

Miscellaneous