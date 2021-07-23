Grand Theft Auto Online's Los Santos Tuners Update Breaks Records, Everyone Gets Free Cash

Grand Theft Auto Online's big new Los Santos Tuners update was a huge success for the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games said more players joined GTA Online for the launch of the update than any previous update in the game's history.

Rockstar did not share a specific player figure, which is no surprise given that Rockstar and parent company Take-Two rarely if ever share exact numbers for the game. Whatever the case, Rockstar said it plans to celebrate the milestone by giving all GTA Online players $250,000 in GTA Online cash.

Everyone who signs in to GTA Online and plays the game between today, July 23, and Sunday, August 1, will get the cash deposited into their Maze Bank account within 72 hours. The money will start going out on Monday, July 26.

A huge thank you to our amazing GTA Online community — we're extremely humbled to share that more players joined GTA Online for the launch of Los Santos Tuners than any update ever!

In thanks, we’re dropping GTA$250K in everyone’s accounts shortly. See you on the streets of LS! pic.twitter.com/VrqXgCNNwc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 23, 2021

The Los Santos Tuners update launched on July 20. Focused on cars and car culture, the update introduces new missions and races, along with a new social space called the LS Car Meet. This is just the tip of the iceberg for what's new in the update--check out the full Los Santos Tuners update details for more.

It's not just GTA Online that continues to get big updates, as Rockstar also just released the major Blood Money update for Red Dead Online that invites players to be their bad selves.

In other news, GTA V and GTA Online are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November. GTA Online will get a standalone release, too, and it's free on PS5 at the start.