Grab Super Mario Party For Only $20 During Prime Day 2023

Target's huge Circle Week promotion is live now ahead of Prime Day 2023. Through July 15, you can save big on thousands of products, including select video games. The batch of Super Mario Switch game deals are undoubtedly some of the most notable discounts in the sale. Super Mario Party is one of two Nintendo Switch exclusives discounted to just $20 (the other is New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe).

Marquee Nintendo Switch games rarely drop below $40, and $30 is typically the absolute best you'll find. Needless to say, this is the best-ever price for Super Mario Party. You need to be a Target Circle member to get this offer, but the rewards program is free to join.

The party game earned a 7/10 in our Super Mario Party review. "Most of Super Mario Party's varied assortment of 80 minigames are fun, especially if you've got a full group of four players, as the NPCs aren't smart or skilled enough to pose much of a challenge until you unlock Master difficulty."

Target is also selling Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $30 each. Meanwhile, GameStop has a bunch of Switch exclusives on sale for $39, including Metroid Dread, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and plenty more.

