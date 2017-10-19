Gorgeous Destiny 2 Art Book Releases Soon, Check Out Some Of Its Images

Bungie has always created beautiful games--skies, in particular--and Destiny 2 is no exception. While some fans are upset with how the endgame works out, it's a game that's undeniably nice to look at. If you're a fan of Destiny 2's art, a new book is on the way that's right up your alley.

The Art of Destiny: Volume 2 features artwork from the recently released PS4 and Xbox One shooter, which launches for PC next week. Below, you can check out both the official cover art as well as a preview of several pages from the book itself.

According to its publisher, the book consists of "hundreds of pieces of concept art," including "everything from early sketches and illustrations of characters to paintings of sweeping vistas the designers used to help shape the in-game worlds." As you can see in some of the preview images, it consists of not just artwork, but also commentary from Bungie staff who share behind-the-scenes details. It also teases "exclusive, never-before-seen imagery."

The Art of Destiny: Volume 2 releases on November 28. It carries a suggest retail price in the US of $45, although Amazon currently offers it for nearly half that, $28.46.