Get Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition For Steam For Just $20

The Steam Summer Sale ended last week, as did one of its best discounts: Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $30 (down from its $50 list price). If you didn't snag Zero Dawn during Steam's annual sale, however, you're in luck, because there's an even better discount available right now. PC keys store CDKeys currently has Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Steam keys for just $19.59; that's the cheapest we've ever seen Zero Dawn for PC and a phenomenal price for the bundle that gets you both the base game and expansion. You'll get the Steam key immediately after purchase, which you can then activate in the Steam launcher to add the game to your library.

Originally a PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn had a rough arrival on PC with performance and graphical issues at launch, but developer Guerrilla has since released several patches for the game, getting it in a much more stable state on PC. The most recent patch, Patch 1.10, is the last one the PC version will receive for some time; it fixed some known crashes and further improved performance.

Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by dinosaur-like machines. It follows a young warrior named Aloy in her search for answers about the past and features a stunning open world to explore. Its expansion, The Frozen Wilds, is excellent and unlocks a brand-new area with even tougher machines to fight. With a sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, on the way for PS4 and PS5 (with Sony targeting a Holiday 2021 release), now's as good a time as any to dive into Zero Dawn and see what it's all about.