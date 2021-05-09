Genshin Impact Summertime Skins Rumored To Be Coming Soon

Genshin Impact, the free-to-play gacha game with similar gameplay to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, may soon be getting some summer-themed skins for certain characters, if recent leaks turn out to be accurate.

Per the Project Celestia Twitter account, which has accurately detailed various Genshin Impact leaks in the past such as new characters and events, it looks like new summertime skins for characters like Jean and Barbara are on the way. Project Celestia says the leaks come via datamining the game's latest available client, and that information obtained this way could be removed or changed at any time.

Leaked images show a more casual outfit for the master of the Knights of Favonius, Jean--who is usually seen sporting a full body suit, pants, and a cape--now wearing shorts and a flowing top as she dips her toes into the ocean.

[1.6] Jean Costume: Sea Breeze Dandelion

Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/LfW6hC2cFK — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 7, 2021

Jean's younger sister, the idol Barbara, also looks to be getting a beach-themed skin, swapping out her usual dress for a sailor uniform-inspired outfit. How both these skins will be obtained is currently unknown.

As Project Celestia states on Twitter, it's unknown what state of development the leaked images are from. These things are often iterated on and changed, so they might be different from the finished versions that could eventually appear in the game.

Genshin Impact recently released on PlayStation 5, sporting improved textures and vastly improved load times. The game continues to be wildly popular across multiple platforms, including mobile, where it earned the distinction of becoming the fastest mobile game to pass the $1 billion mark in player revenue. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android devices.