RE Village Guide RE Village Walkthrough Xur Location Warzone Patch Notes Resident Evil Village Review PS5 Redesign Reported

Genshin Impact Summertime Skins Rumored To Be Coming Soon

Leaked Genshin Impact images show new beach-themed skins for characters Jean and Barbara.

By on

Comments

Genshin Impact, the free-to-play gacha game with similar gameplay to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, may soon be getting some summer-themed skins for certain characters, if recent leaks turn out to be accurate.

Per the Project Celestia Twitter account, which has accurately detailed various Genshin Impact leaks in the past such as new characters and events, it looks like new summertime skins for characters like Jean and Barbara are on the way. Project Celestia says the leaks come via datamining the game's latest available client, and that information obtained this way could be removed or changed at any time.

Leaked images show a more casual outfit for the master of the Knights of Favonius, Jean--who is usually seen sporting a full body suit, pants, and a cape--now wearing shorts and a flowing top as she dips her toes into the ocean.

Jean's younger sister, the idol Barbara, also looks to be getting a beach-themed skin, swapping out her usual dress for a sailor uniform-inspired outfit. How both these skins will be obtained is currently unknown.

As Project Celestia states on Twitter, it's unknown what state of development the leaked images are from. These things are often iterated on and changed, so they might be different from the finished versions that could eventually appear in the game.

Genshin Impact recently released on PlayStation 5, sporting improved textures and vastly improved load times. The game continues to be wildly popular across multiple platforms, including mobile, where it earned the distinction of becoming the fastest mobile game to pass the $1 billion mark in player revenue. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

Click To Unmute
  1. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rising Storm 2: Vietnam’s Guns
  2. Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks
  3. Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot
  4. 8 Minutes Of Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gameplay
  5. Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback
  6. Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia
  7. Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts
  8. SCARLET NEXUS - Official Cinematic Opening Animation
  9. Metro Exodus Enhanced - Uncovered
  10. Introducing Wild Weeks - What’s New in Fortnite
  11. Resident Evil Village - Launch Trailer
  12. Resident Evil Village - Early Hours Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Genshin Impact - PS5 Gameplay Footage Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Genshin Impact
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Mobile
Verizon Mobile Gaming Hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)