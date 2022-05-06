Genshin Impact For Nintendo Switch Is "Still In Development," Dev Says

Developer miHoYo assures fans that the Switch version remains in development.

By on

Comments

The popular game Genshin Impact was announced for the Nintendo Switch in 2020, but fans haven't heard much about it since then. So what's going on? The game still doesn't have a release date for Nintendo's hybrid console, but developer miHoYo has stressed that the game is not canceled.

"The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along," the studio told GoNintendo.

Click To Unmute
  1. CoD Vanguard & Warzone - Tracer Pack: Godzilla Bundle
  2. Marvel Future Revolution - Scarlet Witch: Chaos Magic & Witchcraft Trailer
  3. The Secrets of Minecraft Villagers
  4. 8 Great Sniping Games You Can Play Right Now
  5. Why Did Square Enix DUMP Tomb Raider, Deus Ex?
  6. Fortnite Playable On iPhone, But The Way You Think | GameSpot News
  7. Where Is Xur Today? (May 6-10) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Video Guide
  8. Path of Exile: Contents of the Arcanist Packs
  9. Path of Exile: Contents of the Reaper Packs
  10. Unpacking - Announce Trailer | PS5, PS4
  11. Weird West | Snake-In-My-Boot Update
  12. Umurangi Generation Special Edition Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Genshin Impact Video Review

That's all the studio had to say on the matter. There continues to be no release date or release window for Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch.

Genshin Impact is available for iOS and Android, as well as PS4 and PS5. The game has not been announced for Xbox, which is the only one of the "big three" to be missing.

In other recent news, Genshin Impact's 2.7 update has been indefinitely delayed, and developer miHoYo is handing out lots of free DLC to help make up for it.

The 25 Best Mobile Games Available For iOS And Android
See More

There's still plenty to do in Genshin Impact right now, and if you're looking for some guides, you can check out our features on the Chasm World Millennial Mountains quest, the Ruin Serpent boss guide, and the Chasm Delvers quest.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Genshin Impact
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)