GameSpot Play For All 2021 Schedule: Livestreams, Exclusives, And Much More

Play For All is back for 2021. And while we'll be covering all of the summer happenings, including E3 and the assorted showcase events coming up, we'll also have two days in June where we'll be livestreaming a ton of content centered around the hottest upcoming games.

While we're not ready to reveal our full schedule just yet, we can tell you that we'll be broadcasting E3 on June 14-15, followed by our own live show June 16-17. These will be home to interviews with AAA developers, exclusive gameplay reveals and trailers, announcements, and much more. We'll also be getting started with a one-hour kickoff show on June 4 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET where we'll preview Play For All, E3, and all of the surrounding events. We can't wait to show you what we have in store.

Our streams will be available on GameSpot.com, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. We'll be updating this story with a more detailed schedule as we draw closer to the event, but you can get an overview of what we can share now. Be sure to also check out our E3 2021 schedule post for a more detailed rundown on the official publisher events.

To cap off Play For All, we'll be hosting a series of livestreams to help raise money for AbleGamers. You can look for those later in June--expect a variety of guests from throughout the games industry--but you can donate right now. Alongside all of our Play For All events, we'll be covering all things E3, including previewing the various press conferences and delivering post-show analysis.

June 4

9 AM PT -- Play For All kickoff stream

June 5

2 AM PT -- Indie Live Expo

8 AM PT -- Guerrilla Collective Day 1

June 7-11

Netflix Geeked

June 9

7 AM PT -- Battlefield 6 reveal

June 10

11 AM PT -- Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live

June 11

12 PM PT -- Koch Media gaming event

June 12

8 AM PT -- Guerrilla Collective Day 2

10 AM PT -- Wholesome Direct

12 PM PT -- Ubisoft Forward

TBA -- Devolver Digital

June 13

10 AM PT -- Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

June 14

1 PM PT -- Limited Run Games

3 PM PT -- Razer E3 keynote

June 16-17

TBA -- Play For All livestreams

June 21-25