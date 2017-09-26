Game Of Thrones Season 8 Directors Revealed And They Include Some Big Names

The final Game of Thrones season is reportedly scheduled to begin production in October, and now we know who will direct the final episodes. As relayed by Entertainment Weekly, below is a rundown of the Season 8 directors and some of their past credits:

Michael Sapochnik -- He won an Emmy for directing episodes in Season 6, including The Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter. He left the show for Season 7 to shoot a pilot for a Netflix sci-fi show and is now returning.

-- He won an Emmy for directing episodes in Season 6, including The Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter. He left the show for Season 7 to shoot a pilot for a Netflix sci-fi show and is now returning. David Nutter -- He also won an Emmy for Game of Thrones; he directed six previous episodes, including "The Rains of Castamere" AKA The Redding Wedding Episode.

-- He also won an Emmy for Game of Thrones; he directed six previous episodes, including "The Rains of Castamere" AKA The Redding Wedding Episode. David Benioff and Dan Weiss -- They created Game of Thrones and directed early-season episodes. They will direct the finale. In the past, they switched between each other for who gets the on-screen directorial credit.

There are six episodes in the Game of Thrones Season 8. We know Benioff and Weiss will direct the finale, but it remains to be seen how the other five episodes are divided up. EW reported that Sapochnik will direct at least two, but possibly three, though there is no official word as of yet.

Production on Season 8 is expected to stretch through Spring 2018, with the season itself debuting either later that year or potentially in 2019. Each episode is said to be as long as a movie, so while there may be fewer episodes, the total runtime may not be all that different.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones ended in August. The Season 7 finale was the highest-rated in the show's history, with 12.1 million viewers just on TV alone. It was an up and down season, but it ended on a high note.

When Game of Thrones ends, that may not be the conclusion of the franchise overall. HBO is working on five pilot scripts for spinoffs. And we recently learned more about the fifth one.