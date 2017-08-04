Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 Is The Show's Shortest Ever

This Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones will be the series' shortest ever. According to Entertainment Weekly, the episode, "The Spoils Of War," clocks in at 50 minutes. It's the shortest episode ever across all seasons, but only by one minute.

The previous three episodes in Season 3 came in at around an hour or just over. While this Sunday's episode might be the shortest ever, the fifth episode, which airs on August 13, will move back to around the normal length, coming in at 59 minutes.

The Season 7 finale, meanwhile, is the longest Game of Thrones episode ever, clocking in at 80 minutes. It's significantly longer than the previous longest episode, the Season 6 finale, which was 69 minutes long.

In Game of Thrones Season 8, which is the final season, episodes could each be as long as movies. Seasons 7 and 8 containing just 13 episodes between them, which is shorter than usual, but the longer episodes might mean the total runtime is just about the same.

For more on this week's episode, check out the spoiler-y preview above. GameSpot will have a breakdown of of the biggest moments and more after it airs this Sunday at 9 PM on HBO.