Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 3 Teaser Trailer And Photos Reveal A Major Meeting

We're now two episodes into the abbreviated seventh season of Game of Thrones, and the paths of all the major remaining characters continue to converge. Teasers for this coming Sunday's Episode 3 reveal a huge meeting is set to take place that has been a long, long time coming.

Game of Thrones spoilers lie ahead.

HBO has released both teaser images and a teaser trailer for Episode 3. The trailer shows off some of the fallout from last week's episode. In one scene, Euron strolls into King's Landing feeling victorious and with what might be the show's most punchable face since Joffrey (although Ramsay certainly had a case, too). But most exciting is the apparent meeting we'll get between Jon and Daenerys--something that still has yet to happen in the books and is thus an event that some fans have been waiting more than a decade to see. (On the bright side, they may have something new to read next year.)

The photos are less revealing, as they only show characters with others that you'd expect--Littlefinger talks with Sansa, Varys speaks with the queen, and so on. We do get to see what looks like the arrival of Jon and Davos on Dragonstone's beach, as well as a conversation between Varys and Melisandre, which could prove interesting, given Varys's history and Melisandre's habit of knowing things.

Season 7, Episode 3 is set to debut this coming Sunday, July 30, at 9 PM ET on HBO. Only four more episodes are still to come after that, as this is a shortened, seven-episode season. A trailer released at Comic-Con revealed more of what's to come this season, while an accompanying panel shared some insight. For more on Episode 2, check out the latest GameSpot of Thrones episode.