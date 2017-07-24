Game Of Thrones Author Expects One Or Two New Books In 2018

Fans of the Game of Thrones TV show have enjoyed a consistent release of new content over the past six years, but those who prefer the book series have been waiting for the same amount of time for a new novel. Today, however, author George R.R. Martin revealed that he expects at least one new book set in the Song of Ice and Fire universe to be released next year.

In a blog post today, Martin revealed that he's planning on splitting his previously announced history of Westeros into two volumes. He explained that, over the years, he's written so many stories about the world that it's now worth putting together into a compendium called Fire and Blood. The first volume is currently planned for publication in late 2018 or early 2019.

"The first of those [volumes] will cover the history of Westeros from Aegon's Conquest up to and through the regency of the boy king Aegon III (the Dragonbane)," he wrote. "That one is largely written, and will include (for the first time) a complete detailed history of the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons."

Martin also gave fans a very small update about the status of The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited sixth novel in the series. He confirmed that, contrary to some reports, he's still writing and revising the novel. However, he also said that The Winds of Winter, too, could be released in 2018.

"Whether Winds or the first volume of Fire and Blood will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018," he stated. "And who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream..."

