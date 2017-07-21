New Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Reveals What's Coming Soon

Coinciding with today's Game of Thrones San Diego Comic-Con panel, HBO has released a new trailer for the show's current season. You can check it out above.

Game of Thrones spoilers ahead.

The minute-long video deals primarily with the various sides trying to rally support to their respective causes. Cersei argues that "the Mad King's daughter" poses a threat, while Jon makes a case for the assistance that Daenerys (and her dragons) could provide in the coming battle against the White Walkers.

We also see a meeting between Daenerys and Melisandre, who has apparently made her way to Dragonstone; a seemingly triumphant Euron; and flashes of numerous other scenes. Among them is a conversation between Littlefinger and Sansa in which he says, "Every possible series of events is happening all at once."

Following the premiere of Season 7, we got a brief trailer teasing what awaits in Episode 2. Additionally, HBO has released titles and very brief synopses for Episodes 2 and 3. With only seven only episodes total this season, things look to be moving faster than ever.