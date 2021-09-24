Nintendo Direct September Diablo 2: Resurrected Release Time Battlefield 2042 Beta Codes Diablo 2: Resurrected Beginner's Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Diablo 2: Resurrected Cross-Play
Login / Sign Up
Feature Article

Full Death Stranding Walkthrough, Guides And Tips

Your mission is to reconnect America, and we're here to help.

By on

Oh, Norman Ree...I mean, Sam Porter Bridges. It's no wonder you're so down in the dumps. You've got the weight of an entire nation resting on your shoulders, not to mention a ton of lost cargo that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. That's a big burden, to say nothing of the rough terrain and supernatural enemies you'll encounter along the way.

Taking on Sam's journey in Death Stranding: Director's Cut is a massive undertaking, but don't fret! We've got your back. Chapter by chapter, GameSpot's formidable Edmond Tran is going to guide you through this updated version of Death Stranding's critical steps. And while he treks his way through the game, sharing his best insights along the way, we're also serving up mini guides focused on things like vehicles, weapons, and the best-kept secrets and tips that will help you get the most out of your journey.

Now that Death Stranding: Director's Cut has hit shelves, now's a good time to bookmark our selection of early-game walkthroughs and guide content. Bear in mind that these walkthroughs are based on the original version of the game, although the differences between the vanilla and the fancier Director's Cut are mostly focused on PlayStation 5-exclusive features, new combat abilities, and other tweaks to the gameplay. At its core, this is still the same Hideo Kojima game that's filled with his creative and weird energy

Enough talk, let's get down to business!

Death Stranding Full Walkthrough

Death Stranding Guides

Click To Unmute
9 Essential Starter Tips For Death Stranding
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Round Two Livestream
  2. Metroid Dread Launch Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  3. 13 Minutes Of Halo Infinite Big Team Battle Gameplay
  4. N64 & Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online | GameSpot News
  5. Mario Party Superstars | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  6. Diablo 2: Resurrected - 11 Tips You Need To Know
  7. Best Trailers From Nintendo Direct (September 2021)
  8. Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  9. Splatoon 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  10. Mario Animated Film Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  11. Deltarune: Chapter 1 & 2 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  12. Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

We've also prepared focused guides on key topics below, many of which are useful even after you've got the basics down.

Death Stranding is somewhat unique because it makes the simple act of walking in a video game feel demanding. How demanding? So much so that we made a walking guide to help explain finer points of hiking with a silly amount of gear on your back. Of course, failure can also be an good teacher. In the case of Death Stranding, and in the video below, it's also great for a laugh or two.

Click To Unmute
Death Stranding Slips Feat. Sam Porter, Expert Hiker
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Round Two Livestream
  2. Metroid Dread Launch Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  3. 13 Minutes Of Halo Infinite Big Team Battle Gameplay
  4. N64 & Sega Genesis Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online | GameSpot News
  5. Mario Party Superstars | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  6. Diablo 2: Resurrected - 11 Tips You Need To Know
  7. Best Trailers From Nintendo Direct (September 2021)
  8. Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  9. Splatoon 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  10. Mario Animated Film Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  11. Deltarune: Chapter 1 & 2 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021
  12. Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The Death Stranding train is just starting to roll down the tracks. Be sure to check back with GameSpot next week for more helpful tips, walkthroughs, and videos.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Death Stranding
PlayStation 4
doc-brown

Peter Brown

Peter used to work at GameSpot. Now he just lurks at GameSpot.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding

First Released Nov 8, 2019
released
Follow
Back To Top
Load Comments (4)

More News