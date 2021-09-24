Full Death Stranding Walkthrough, Guides And Tips

Oh, Norman Ree...I mean, Sam Porter Bridges. It's no wonder you're so down in the dumps. You've got the weight of an entire nation resting on your shoulders, not to mention a ton of lost cargo that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. That's a big burden, to say nothing of the rough terrain and supernatural enemies you'll encounter along the way.

Taking on Sam's journey in Death Stranding: Director's Cut is a massive undertaking, but don't fret! We've got your back. Chapter by chapter, GameSpot's formidable Edmond Tran is going to guide you through this updated version of Death Stranding's critical steps. And while he treks his way through the game, sharing his best insights along the way, we're also serving up mini guides focused on things like vehicles, weapons, and the best-kept secrets and tips that will help you get the most out of your journey.

Now that Death Stranding: Director's Cut has hit shelves, now's a good time to bookmark our selection of early-game walkthroughs and guide content. Bear in mind that these walkthroughs are based on the original version of the game, although the differences between the vanilla and the fancier Director's Cut are mostly focused on PlayStation 5-exclusive features, new combat abilities, and other tweaks to the gameplay. At its core, this is still the same Hideo Kojima game that's filled with his creative and weird energy

Enough talk, let's get down to business!

Death Stranding Full Walkthrough

Death Stranding Guides

We've also prepared focused guides on key topics below, many of which are useful even after you've got the basics down.

Death Stranding is somewhat unique because it makes the simple act of walking in a video game feel demanding. How demanding? So much so that we made a walking guide to help explain finer points of hiking with a silly amount of gear on your back. Of course, failure can also be an good teacher. In the case of Death Stranding, and in the video below, it's also great for a laugh or two.

The Death Stranding train is just starting to roll down the tracks. Be sure to check back with GameSpot next week for more helpful tips, walkthroughs, and videos.