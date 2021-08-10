Watch Ariana Grande Fortnite Event Fortnite Alien Artifacts Suicide Squad Box Office Fortnite Superman No Man's Sky Update Xbox Night Mode

FTL: Faster Than Light Composer Wants To Hear Your Lord Of The Rings Game Pitches

You've got an idea, a studio, and the budget to develop a great Lord of the Rings game. What do you make?

Ever thought you could make a decent video game if you landed a job as the person in charge of ideas and left all the other work such as programming, marketing, art design, sound engineering, and so much more to other people? How about a Lord of the Rings game then? While the video game industry isn't yet ready to announce a recruitment drive for Middle-Earth: Tokyo Drift, FTL: Faster Than Light composer Ben Prunty is curious to hear your elevator pitch for a Lord of the Rings game.

We've got some ideas.
On Twitter, Prunty set up the fantasy scenario of a team being handed a chance to create any game in the series or its prequel The Hobbit, provided that it wasn't an action-adventure RPG hybrid or yet another war strategy game. What would Prunty make if he was given the chance? A "chill" town-builder game where you have to successfully make a town for Hobbits.

With that idea in mind, other developers and followers quickly threw their pitches into the ring. Some of these ideas were great. Some of these ideas deserve to be cast into the fires of Mount Doom lest they bring eternal darkness to the world. These are some of the former pitches.

For now, Lord of the Rings fans will have to patiently wait for Nacon's Gollum game before they can return to J.R.R. Tolkien's world, as Amazon's take on the fantasy property was canceled back in April after a contract dispute with Tencent hindered further production.

Beyond video games, you can also check out the first image of Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series, an animated film from Warner Bros. is in development, and details on a Balrog-sized six-movie collection have emerged.

FTL: Faster Than Light
