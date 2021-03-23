Friday's Xbox Showcase Will Reveal New Games From Guacamelee Dev DrinkBox and More

DrinkBox, the developer behind the Guacamelee series, will announce a new game during the upcoming independent games showcase from Xbox. The studio confirmed this in a tweet, saying the company is "stoked to tell you more about it." New game announcements from Devolver, Curve Digital, and Dear Villagers are also on tap for the showcase, which takes place this Friday, March 26.

"It's something completely new from us, not a sequel," the developer said, confirming it won't be a new Guacamelee title or a sequel to its 2016 game Severed.

We will be announcing our BRAND NEW GAME during this @ID_Xbox event! 🚨

It's something completely new from us, not a sequel, and we're stoked to tell you more about it!!

Next Friday See ya then! 👀 https://t.co/TZmEBPHCl5 — DrinkBox (@DrinkBoxStudios) March 18, 2021

The ID@Xbox showcase for Friday, March 26, will feature more than 100 games from independent studios around the world. The event will include new game announcements from not only DrinkBox, but also Fall Guys publisher Devolver Digital, Thomas Was Alone publisher Curve Digital, and Dear Villagers, the publisher of The Forgotten City.

New trailers for more than 25 previously announced games--including Second Extinction, The Ascent, STALKER 2, and more--will premiere during the showcase as well. Additionally, the broadcast will include announcements of more games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The event begins at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Friday, March 26, and the showcase will be broadcast on Twitch. GameSpot will report back with all the big news as it's announced.