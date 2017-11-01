Free PS4 PS Plus Games For November 2017 Revealed

We're somehow already in November, and as such, Sony has announced the lineup of free PlayStation Plus games arriving soon. Six more free titles are on the way across PS4, PS3, and Vita, and they'll arrive next week.

On PS4, strategy game Worms Battlegrounds and platformer Bound will both be free starting on November 7. To celebrate the recent PlayStation VR anniversary, a bonus game will also be offered for a longer-than-usual period: Until Dawn: Rush of Blood will be free starting on November 7 and will remain that way through January 2.

During November, PS3 owners get R-Type Dimensions and Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic. Vita owners get Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse and Dungeon Punks. The latter offers Cross-Buy with PS4, meaning the platform gets a total of four freebies.

All of these games go free on Tuesday, November 7 and will be available until December 5. You still have time to claim October's PS Plus games if you haven't already done so. Games like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Amnesia Collection are free right now, with a bonus title--PSVR game RIGS--also available until November 7. You can also now take advantage of the latest batch of PS4 weekly deals, which include some nice offers for PS Plus members in particular.

November 2017 Free PlayStation Plus Games

PS4

Bound

Dungeon Punks (Cross-Buy with Vita)

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (available until January 3)

Worms Battlegrounds

PS3

R-Type Dimensions

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Vita