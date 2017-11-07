November's New Free PS Plus Games For PS4, PS3, And Vita Out Now

November's lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus members is now available. This month, subscribers can download a total of seven titles across PS4, PS3, and Vita.

As usual, PS4 owners have the biggest selection of games to download. Three titles are free right now for PS Plus subscribers: Worms Battlegrounds, Bound, and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (the latter of which will be available for a longer-than-usual period of time). Thanks to Cross-Buy, PS4 players can also get a fourth title at no cost, Dungeon Punks.

PS3 owners, meanwhile, can pick up two free games this month: R-Type Dimensions and Rag Doll Kung Fu. Along with the aforementioned Dungeon Punks, Vita owners can download episodes 1 and 2 of Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse for free.

The aforementioned titles will be free for PS Plus subscribers until December 5, when they'll return to their regular prices. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, meanwhile, will be free until January 3. You can see the full list of this month's PS Plus freebies and grab them from the links below.

November 2017 Free PlayStation Plus Games

PS4

PS3

Vita