Free Hearthstone Hero Available During Halloween Event

A new Hearthstone hero is joining the fray this Halloween season, and you can claim her for free starting October 17. Warlock Nemsy Necrofizzle will be available at any Fireside Gathering Tavern--even after the Hallow's End festivities come to a close.

If you're wondering where you've seen this tiny, red-headed warlock before, you wouldn't be wrong in recognizing her. Nemzy has been seen on the Bog Creeper card from the Whispers of the Old Gods expansion set.

To get your hands on this pint-sized gal, all you have to do is participate in a Fireside Brawl at any Fireside Gathering Tavern. These taverns, which are a part of the game's Halloween event, are real-life locations and events. For more details on finding one near you or hosting, head on over to the Fireside Gatherings website.

This month, the exclusive Fireside Brawl is a game of Tag Team. While you're out at one of the Taverns, you'll be paired with others around you for a 3v3 team tournament.

