Hearthstone Recipe Book Combines Cooking And Crafting

Books outlining strategies, expanding the lore, or showing off the art of video game worlds are commonplace. Video game cookbooks, on the other hand, are not something you find quite so often.

Following up on the World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook, Chelsea Monroe-Cassel has a new recipe collection on the way, this time inspired by Hearthstone. The Innkeeper's Tavern Cookbook promises to include over 50 "Hearthstone-inspired eats, cocktails, and mocktails" according to the book's description.

Although theory- and deck-crafting use very different skills from food-crafting, the creativity and skills required for home chefs have obvious parallels to the gaming world. The book's publisher, Insight, shared three recipes from Inkeeper's Tavern, which you can check out, and try yourself, below.

Polymorph Puffs: Made with lamb sausage--a grown-up version of pigs-in-a-blanket

Blood of the Ancient One: An Old Gods-inspired take on the Bloody Mary

Fireside Log: Roll cake with a distinctive blue spiral when you cut through it.

Hearthstone: Innkeeper's Tavern Cookbook will retail for $22 and is set to release on November 7, though pre-orders are available now. If you want a taste of what might be in store, we put together a video last year making a Delicious Chocolate Cake from Monroe-Cassel's previous Warcraft book.