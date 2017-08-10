Four More Free Pokemon Sun And Moon Mega Stones Now Available

Pokemon Sun and Moon players have another chance to get their hands on some rare items. Nintendo is distributing another batch of free Mega Stones via Mystery Gift right now.

As before, this set is available to players around the globe through a universal code. The four Mega Stones Nintendo is giving away this time are for Gardevoir, Gallade, Lopunny, and the mythical Pokemon Diancie. However, none of the aforementioned Pokemon can be found in the wild in Sun and Moon, so players hoping to use the items in battle will need to transfer their corresponding Pokemon from a previous title or obtain them through trading.

To claim your Mega Stones, select the Mystery Gift option from the game's menu screen and choose to receive your gift "via code/password." Input the code "POYONG" when prompted and you'll be able to pick up the items from the deliveryman waiting inside any of the games' Pokemon Centers. Nintendo hasn't announced how long this distribution will run, so players should act fast and download the Mega Stones while they can.

Nintendo has been giving away a wealth of items for Sun and Moon recently; last month, the company distributed Mega Stones for Tyranitar, Abomasnow, Manectric, and Aggron. Sun and Moon players also still have a chance to add a rare shiny Tapu Koko to their team. The Legendary Pokemon is available as a free Mystery Gift until August 14. On the day that distribution ends, GameStop stores around the US will begin giving away a free code for a "battle-ready" Salazzle until September 4.

The next installments in the series, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, are scheduled to release for 3DS on November 17. The pair are again set in the Alola region but tell an "alternate story" and feature some Pokemon that couldn't be found in Sun and Moon, including at least one new monster that was revealed last week: Dusk Form Lycanroc.