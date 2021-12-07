Forza Horizon 5 Seasons 2 And 3 Cars Announced

A Forza Horizon 5 stream has revealed details for the upcoming Seasons 2 and 3, including the full car lineups that you'll be able to earn by working your way through the seasonal challenges. There will be a dozen cars for each season, and the next one begins on December 9.

The second season is heavy on Italian sports cars, with lots of Lamborghini and Ferrari cars, as well as one Maserati. For a bit of character, you'll also be able to earn two Peel cars, the tiny three-wheeled vehicles that were a hit in Forza Horizon 4. To match the gift-giving season there will be a gifting challenge that gives players an exclusive outfit and secret car as a reward for using the gifting feature, along with what appears to be a skating rink and assorted Christmas decorations.

As always, the season of content will last four weeks, with each week representing one of the meteorological seasons--summer, autumn, winter, and spring. You can check out the full list of cars (via VGC) below.

Playground's latest earned a 9/10 in GameSpot's Forza Horizon 5 review, and was purportedly the biggest Xbox game launch in history. Part of that may be that it was included with a Game Pass subscription, which will also apply to the upcoming Halo Infinite. While you get ready for Season 2, be sure to kit out your cars with the best liveries and earn some extra cash.

Forza Horizon 5: Season 2

Lamborghini Espada S3

Ferrari J50

Ferrari Monza SP2

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Lamborghini Aventador J

Ferrari 599 GTO

Maserati 8CTF

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Ferrari 575M Maranello

Lamborghini Galardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante

Peel P50

Peel Trident

Forza Horizon 5: Season 3