Forza Horizon 4 Not Getting Any More Cars Or Features; Forza Horizon 5's Performance Discussed

One of the big surprises of E3 2021 was Microsoft's announcement of Forza Horizon 5. Ahead of that game's release, it appears that new development for Forza Horizon 4 is being wound down: there won't be any more new cars or features coming to it.

In Playground Games' Forza Monthly livestream for this month, the studio announced that it will no longer be adding vehicles or features to Forza Horizon 4 after several years of consistent live-game support for it. Due to most of the employees shifting their full attention over to Forza Horizon 5, seasonal updates will transition to feature remixed sets of past seasons' content.

"So starting with Series update 38, players who know the game well will start to see the return of content from Series 7 to 32," senior producer Tom Butcher explained. "Think of it a bit like a mix tape, featuring the return of some of your favorite content combined with recently added new features."

In addition to sharing this development update on Forza Horizon 4, the studio also revealed some info on what to expect for Forza Horizon 5's performance on the current generation. The default on Xbox Series X is 4K resolution at 30fps, while the Xbox Series S will run at 1080p 60fps. Both versions will have a performance mode option to turn up the framerate to 60fps, although this mode comes with a reduction in certain graphics features.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and it'll take place in Mexico. The developer has stated that it will be the biggest and most diverse game in the series, and preorders are up now. As with all Microsoft first-party games, it'll also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If you're not already signed up for Game Pass, be sure to take advantage of a limited-time offer that gets you your first three months for $1.