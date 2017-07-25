Forza 7 Will Feature A Bunch Of Awesome Old-School Race Cars

Forza Motorsport 7 will have an enormous number of drivable cars--over 700, Microsoft states. Today, a handful of those were revealed, and they're all really cool vintage race cars.

In a blog post today, developer Turn 10 announced that a whole bunch of classic cars are coming to the game. They're not just 1960s and '70s muscle cars, either: they go way back to the years before World War II, when car racing was just getting started. According to the studio, they include cars with wooden frames; the first attempts at race cars from well-known manufacturers; and cars that significantly influenced automobile design.

1953 Chevrolet Corvette

You can see the whole list here. Turn 10 highlights the 1950 Alfa Romeo 158, the 1967 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, and the 1953 Chevrolet Corvette. The Volkswagen is particularly notable, considering that the manufacturer was conspicuously absent from Turn 10's most recent release, Forza Horizon 3. Due to a licensing disagreement, the studio wasn't able to get VW cars in the game. They'll return, however, to Forza Motorsport 7.

Forza 7 launches on September 29 for Xbox One and Windows 10. Turn 10 previously announced 167 of the game's cars, which you can read about here. At E3 2017, Microsoft showed the game running on an Xbox One X at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. You can watch the gameplay video in the embed at the top of this article.