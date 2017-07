Forza 7's First 167 Cars Revealed

There are more than 700 cars in Forza Motorsport 7, and now developer Turn 10 has announced the first 167 of them. Posted on Autoblog, the car list includes a lot of recognisable brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Maserati.

The Porsche cars are notable, given that EA previously held the exclusive license for Porsche, though this expired at the end of 2016. Sony's Gran Turismo Sport will also have Porsche cars in it.

Forza 7 was officially announced at E3 2017, and is due out on October 3 for Xbox One and PC. Like every Xbox One game, it will also play on the Xbox One X, and in this case it will feature better-looking graphics on the super-powerful console.

The game runs at a native 4K resolution on Xbox One X at 60 FPS. The game has "shocking levels of detail," according to Turn 10's Dan Greenawalt.

Forza Motorsport 7's First 167 Cars: