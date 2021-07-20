Fortnite Short Nite 2 Goes Live This Weekend In Party Royale

Fortnite will play host to Short Nite 2 in Party Royale mode starting this Friday, July 23. If you missed it last time, Short Nite is an in-game movie marathon that features several animated shorts from creators around the world. Short Nite 2 will debut at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET this Friday, and will run on a loop for 48 hours thereafter.

Fortnite GildedGuy Skin

While the full 40-minute slate of shows is not yet public, Epic has revealed some of what attendees can expect in Fortnite's social hub, Party Royale. Included among the shorts will be two from the web series GildedGuy, including a world premiere of the newest short, GildedGuy Gets Up. The GildedGuy YouTube channel boasts nearly half a million subscribers, and that number is likely to jump after Short Nite 2.

Fans new and old of GildedGuy can look for his Fortnite Item Shop debut, including the new GildedGuy skin, Slush Fighter Cape Back Bling, and Stellapen Smashpack Pickaxe. The new cosmetic set will be in the Item Shop starting Thursday, July 22 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

GildedGuy animations tend to run about 10 minutes or so, so there are surely more surprises in store for viewers. Epic also clarified where players can find The Big Screen in Party Royale, which is where live events like these tend to happen--other than DJ sets, which are at the concert venue. Head to the western hills of Party Royale's social space to find The Big Screen and tune into Short Nite 2 with friends in your party this weekend.

Over the west hills sits The Big Screen where you can watch Short Nite 2.

If you want more Fortnite, it's a busy week for the game thanks to the new Bugha skin and cash-prize tournament, the Week 7 Alien Artifacts, and the 17.20 patch notes.