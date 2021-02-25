Fortnite: How To Scan A Server At A Surface Hub

Fortnite has received its latest batch of challenges for Season 5, Week 13, and one of the more cryptic ones is to scan a server at a Surface Hub. This challenge can be completed in three different spots, but you only need to do it once and you'd be wise to go somewhere that also houses a few other challenges. Here's how to complete it quickly.

You can complete this challenge at three locations: Stealthy Stronghold, Colossal Coliseum, or Hunter's Haven. We strongly recommend choosing Hunter's Haven, as you'll be in the same area for a few other challenges this week. Fly down to Hunter's Haven at the start of your match and head for a building on the very western edge. Head downstairs and you can then enter a bunker that houses a server. Make sure you don't attack it, as it is breakable, and hold the prompted button to hack it.

You just got served.

That's all there is to it, and the hacking is almost instant. Once it's complete, make sure you get out of there, as lots of other players are sure to be heading for the server next. You can also use this opportunity to get your challenges complete for dealing damage at Hunter's Haven or dealing pistol damage, so you could wait to ambush others as they come down.

This is just one of several challenges available for Fortnite this week. For more help, check out our guides for how to bathe in the purple pool at Steamy Stacks and how to throw fruit at Hunter's Haven.