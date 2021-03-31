Fortnite: Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart Locations

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 challenges go live on April 1 at 6 am PT / 9 am ET, and among them is a challenge that asks you to defeat one of three particular NPCs: Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart. The Fortnite map features dozens of NPCs that gift you items, assign additional quests, and trade you Gold Bars, but this challenge doesn't require anything like that. You just need to defeat one of them. Here are the locations for Raptor, Zenith, and Blackheart.

Where To Find Raptor, Zenith, And Blackheart

Raptor can be found at the Crash Site, a landmark on the eastern cliffs beside Coral Castle. He's wearing a yellow ski mask standing among plane wreckage.

Zenith is located at the Weather Station, a landmark atop a snowy mountain south of Catty Corner. He's dressed appropriately for the cold with a winter jacket and face mask.

Blackheart can be found at the Viking longboat just west of Holly Hedges. He's usually on the top deck but he does walk around the ship at times. Though it's a Viking ship he resides in, Blackheart is dressed more like a traditional pirate. You can always find these NPCs at their respective locations seen in the map below.

For more Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 challenge guides, learn how to catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold.