Fortnite Earth Day Skin Is Also An Homage To The Original Island

While Earth Day maybe isn't typically seen as a major in-game event for Fortnite, longtime players and conservationists may find common ground in the game's newest character skin, Eco, who is both a celebration of nature and, perhaps more so, an homage to the original Fortnite Chapter 1 map.

Eco is the latest, but not the first, fan-designed skin to make it into the game. Designed by Twitter user nollobandz, Eco features a computerized facemask and body armor made out of metal, stone, lava, and even a few signature items from the game's first map. His right shoulder features the old clock from the Tilted Towers clocktower, while his chest is comprised of a full Loot Lake replica.

Tomato Town is immortalized as Eco's belt buckle, while the volcano, which was once restlessly situated in the northeast of the original Fortnite map, now makes up the bulk of Eco's left arm. See if you can spot any other references to old-school Fortnite.

Fans have long clamored for the old map to return in some form, though they maybe didn't see it finally being revived in this particular way. Eco is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks and includes the Globee Back Bling.

Both items are part of the new Terra Firma set, which players can complete with the purchase of Devourer's Bane (800 V-Bucks), the new Harvesting Tool featuring the skull of the defeated monster with the same name.

Also in the store right now is the fan-designed Isabelle, a student of witchcraft who can morph between master and apprentice with an emote at any time. You can still get Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West right now too, who fits right into this season of arrow slinging and beast hunting.