Fortnite: Collect Parenting Books From Holly Hatchery Or Retail Row

Fortnite Week 7 challenges are nearly here, with one of several Legendary Quests asking you to collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row when the quests go live on July 21 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. This is a story-driven quest with one-off quest items involved, which means you can't even see these items on the map unless this quest is active for you. But here's the solution, so once it's active, you can complete it in a hurry.

Fortnite Parenting Book Locations

You need to find just two parenting books for this Week 7 challenge, and once you do, you'll unlock 30,000 XP toward your Season 7 Battle Pass. As is often the case, there are more collectibles on the map than you'll need, so pick whichever two of these six that work for you. Here's where to find parenting books in Holly Hatchery:

In the living room of the house east of the landscaping store

In the garage of the northeastern house

Just inside the front room of the northwestern house

Where to find parenting books in Holly Hatchery

If instead your travels take you to Retail Row, you can find another three parenting books within Fortnite's shopping center. Here's where to find parenting books in Retail Row:

Inside the central fenced-in dumpster area

On the bottom floor of the northwestern blue house, to the left when entering from the front door

In the TV room on the first floor of the southwestern white house

Where to find parenting books in Retail Row

After several weeks of being Agent Slone's spy and saboteur, this week Fortnite's story quest seems to suggest Bushranger is playing mother hen to the aliens in their eggs. Bushranger is not a human and speaks in broken words, so it may be its motivations don't align with Slone's at all. If that's the case, one has to wonder how Slone will take this problematically compassionate stance by Bushranger. Don't be surprised if the exacting leader of the Imagined Order gets out her weed-whacker.

There's a lot more to see and do in Fortnite Week 7, so be sure to check the Week 7 challenges, the 17.20 patch notes, and don't miss the free items as part of Rainbow Royale.