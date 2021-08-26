Fortnite Celebrates MLK With In-Game March Through Time Mode

Epic Games and Time Studios (of Time Magazine) have teamed up to present the Fortnite March Through Time, a limited-time mode that offers no combat, building, or anything of the usual sort Fortnite is known for. Playing more like an Assassin's Creed Discovery Tour mode, the Fortnite March Through Time gives players a virtual museum to explore all in celebration of the important work done by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The March Through Time limited-time mode "immerses players in the entirety of Dr. King’s monumental 'I Have A Dream' speech and the history surrounding it," said Epic Games in a blog post. Players who venture into the mode will journey to Washington D.C. circa 1963 where they'll witness recreations of famous landmarks such as the Lincoln Memorial and United States National Mall, where the famous speech was delivered by King almost 58 years ago to the day, August 28, 1963.

Through museum-inspired points of interest and collaborative mini-games, players will experience the virtual exhibit made by Fortnite community members ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A, capturing the exhibit's theme: "we move forward when we work together." The mode even includes its own set of challenges, and players who complete the list will earn themselves the free D.C. 63 spray as shown below.

Players who explore the virtual museum will unlock a commemorative spray to be used in-game.

Epic is hoping to open a dialogue in its massive Fortnite community and is urging players to share how Dr. King or another important person in their life has inspired them using the hashtag #FNDC63.