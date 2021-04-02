Fortnite Adds A Bruno Mars Emote In The Shop Today

The Fortnite Icon Series houses all of the game's collaborations with famous musicians and whatever's trending on TikTok. Tonight, the Icon Series grows one smooth move bigger with the debut of the "Leave The Door Open" emote, with choreography performed by Bruno Mars.

The "Leave The Door Open" emote features audio of the song by the same name, popularized by Mars and Anderson Paak under the duo's stage name, Silk Sonic.

The song will hit the Item Shop tonight, April 2 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, though the price wasn't revealed. While Bruno Mars makes his debut in the Fortnite world, Anderson Paak is no stranger. He performed a set in Party Royale, Fortnite's social hub, in September of last year. The duo's Icon Series emote joins others such as "Renegade" from K Camp, "Blinding Lights" from The Weeknd, and more. If it's trending on TikTok or elsewhere in the music world, it's usually not long before it's available in Fortnite.

Leave The Door Open gained popularity after Silk Sonic performed the song at the Grammy Awards in March. You can watch that live rendition here. Today, Leave The Door Open has been downloaded more than 100 million times since the duo debuted their collaboration on March 5.

For more on this weekend in Fortnite, don't miss the full details of tonight's Spring Breakout Cup. If competitive play isn't your thing, you could instead forage for Bouncy Eggs all over the island.