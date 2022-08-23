Former Battlefield Devs Reveal The Finals, New Game Show-Themed Action Game
A new trailer for the upcoming PvP game The Finals was showcased during Gamescom 2022.
At Gamescom 2022, a new trailer for The Finals, was revealed from former Battlefield developers, and in the trailer for the game-show-meets-FPS, we got to see
CAN YOU REACH #THEFINALS? https://t.co/uQzbxPNte3 pic.twitter.com/OPVCbt7QNs— THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) August 23, 2022
The 24-second trailer opens up with an arcade-like screen with the words "Insert Coin"; it's followed by many destroyed buildings, a woman running away, and gunfire. All while the words "Can You Reach The Finals" appear quickly on the screen.
The Finals is a free-to-play PvP FPS game from Embark Studios where players will fight alongside teammates to reach "The Finals?" The maps in-game will be based on real-world iconic locations, and players will be able to alter the map by destroying specific areas. Players will have the option to craft loadouts to fit their playstyle.
Although The Finals doesn't have a release, it will have a Steam playtest that is set to begin soon.
To learn more about other announcements at Gamescom, check out these stories:
- The Callisto Protocol Is Going To Kill You In Very Gruesome Ways
- Dying Light 2 Goes Gladiator In New Bloody Ties Story DLC
- PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Is PlayStation's Take On The Xbox Elite
- Dune: Awakening, A Survival MMO Set In The Dune Universe, Has Been Announced
- Sci-Fi Looter Shooter, Marauders, Announced With Trailer And October Release
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation