First Rampage Photos Set Stage For Dwayne Johnson Vs. A Giant Lizard

The first trailer for the upcoming Rampage movie will arrive Thursday. First, though, two images from the video game adaptation starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have been released.

The photos, which were first released by USA Today, don't show the giant creatures wreaking havoc around the world. However, they do show some of the serious damage they can do as Johnson looks on. Chances are he's contemplating how best to save the world without having to kill his mutated silverback gorilla friend, George.

A synopsis for the movie reads, "Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it's soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend."

Already, the movie has about ten times the plot of the Rampage arcade game, which first released in 1986. That said, it's a solid enough story to properly retell the events of the game--giant monsters knocking down buildings and eating people.

Still, in the game, players are put into the role of monsters George, Lizzie (a lizard) and Ralph (a werewolf). While the synopsis notes that Johnson's character wants to save George, it's might be hard to paint these "fearsome" creatures in a sympathetic light.

Whatever the case, Rampage is shaping up to be the kind of action-packed adventure one would hope for when it comes to essentially pitting The Rock against Godzilla.

Rampage also stars Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Malin Ackerman (Watchmen), Joe Manganiello (True Blood) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead). It hits theaters on April 20, 2018.