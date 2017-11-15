First Deadpool 2 Footage Revealed In Hilarious Art Class Trailer

Following last week's promotional images for the upcoming Deadpool 2, we have a new teaser. In keeping with the theme of the Thanksgiving poster and magazine cover, this isn't a standard teaser, but it does briefly provide a first look at some footage from the movie.

The bulk of the teaser features Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) perfoming an art class in the style of Bob Ross, the much-loved TV artist who hosted The Joy of Painting on PBS throughout the '80s and '90. Deadpool's take is, of course, somewhat more foul-mouthed, but keep watching for some blistering action from the movie itself. Check it out above.

Deadpool 2 also stars Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino, with Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, and Brianna Hildebrand reprising their roles from the first movie. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing, replacing Tim Miller, who reportedly clashed with Reynolds over the direction of the movie. Deadpool 2's first teaser released alongside Logan in March.

An official synopsis has also been released by Sony. This almost certainly isn't actually the plot, but just in case, here it is: "After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor--finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.

Who doesn't want to see that? Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.