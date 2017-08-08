Cable Is Revealed In New Deadpool 2 Image, And He Looks Badass

Following last week's first image of Domino in Deadpool 2, we have another picture of one of the upcoming sequel's new characters. This time it's Cable, the hulking cybernetic warrior played by Josh Brolin. Check it out below, via Brolin's Instagram account:

Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. ☠️ #youremine #deadpool A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

The casting of Cable was the subject of much speculation earlier the year, with Michael Shannon, Stranger Things' David Harbour, and Brad Pitt all rumored to be in the running prior to Brolin's announcement.

Cable's creators Rob Liefeld and Louise Simonson previously described the character as "the opposite of Deadpool: a man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, who is very controlled but with an aura of simmering violence." X-Men fans also know him as the son of Cyclops; he first appeared in a 1990 issue of The New Mutants.

Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing, replacing Tim Miller, who reportedly clashed with Reynolds over the direction of the movie. A first teaser was released alongside Logan in March.

In related news, it was announced in May that an adult animated Deadpool show is on the way. The currently untitled series will be overseen by Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover with his brother Stephen, who will both act as showrunners, producers, and writers. It is being developed for FXX, the sister channel to FX, and the 10-part first season will premiere next year.