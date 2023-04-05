Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection Is Coming To Consoles On April 19

Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will be released for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on April 19.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series contains remastered versions of the first six Final Fantasy games. Updates include rearranged soundtracks with original composer Nobuo Uematsu at the helm, modernized UI, auto-battle functions, and more.

For the console release, players can switch between the original and rearranged soundtracks and if they'd like to explore the map, turn off random encounters. There are also boost features that speed up the amount of experience accumulated for faster and easier runs, and players can gain up to four times the amount of experience with adjusted settings.

In a notable change, players now have the option to change fonts. They can switch between the default font--which was criticized by players for being too ugly during the PC and mobile launch--and a pixel-based font that's closer to the original feel of the games.

Players can buy all six games as a bundle or individually. The Switch edition of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I-IV bundle is available to preorder now for $75, but the PS4 editions are not yet. Square Enix says those will be available at a later date.

PS4 edition purchases come with a theme and avatar. If you purchase games individually during April 20-May 25, you'll get a theme and avatar for every game. If you purchase the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I-IV bundle, you'll get a theme and avatar for each title--totaling six themes and six avatars.

