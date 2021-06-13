GOTG Reveal Trailer Watch Square Enix E3 Stream Halo Infinite Multiplayer Sea of Thieves Update Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Starfield Release Date

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Announced At Square Enix E3 2021 Showcase

Six classic Final Fantasy adventures are being released in one collection coming to PC and mobile devices.

By on

2 Comments

At Square Enix's E3 2021 showcase, the company announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, which bundles the six original Final Fantasy adventures into one package. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is coming soon to PC via Steam and mobile devices.

The collection spans Final Fantasy 1-3, which were originally released on the NES/Famicom, as well as Final Fantasy 4-6, which were originally released on the Super NES/Super Famicom. No price was announced for the compilation. Some of those games--namely FF2, FF3, and FF5--were not released in the West until years later in remastered forms.

Now Playing: Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Trailer | Square Enix Presents E3 2021

Square Enix also debuted a new animated trailer for Legend of Mana, another classic RPG getting a re-release soon. It's coming on June 24 to PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

