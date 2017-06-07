Final Fantasy Fighting Game Coming To PS4

Square Enix has announced Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, the third fighting game featuring characters pulled from across its long-running role-playing series, will be released for PlayStation 4 "in early 2018."

The three-on-three fighting game has been available to play in Japanese arcades for some time now, but this is the first time it will be available on a console. The first Dissidia was released for the PlayStation Portable in 2008.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is developed by Square Enix in partnership with Team Ninja, the studio behind the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive series, and--more recently--Nioh. Players pick three characters from a range of Final Fantasy heroes and villains, and then pit them against enemy teams in over-the-top brawls.

Fighting takes place from an over-the-shoulder perspective and hallmarks of the series such as magic and summons are a key focus. Check out the video above to see some Final Fantasy Dissidia NT gameplay.

"Offering strategic online and offline play, players can select from over 20 legendary characters and familiar summons, including Ifrit, Shiva and Odin, to bring into 3 vs. 3 battle," reads a press release. "The game also brings back the Dissidia series' unique 'bravery combat system,' alongside unparalleled visuals and seamless gameplay."

Square Enix has also said that producer Ichiro Hazama, director Takeo Kujiraoka, and professional fighting game players Justin Wong and K-Brad will appear at the E3 Coliseum on Tuesday June 13th at 15:15 PDT / 23:15 BST to discuss the game further.

GameSpot will be providing all the latest coverage from E3, including news, previews, and detailed analysis of all the major press conference.