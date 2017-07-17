Final Fantasy Fighting Game Beta Registration Opens

Square Enix is bringing the Final Fantasy arcade fighter, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, to PlayStation 4 next year, but some fans will have an opportunity to try the game before then. Today, the publisher announced it will be hosting a closed beta for the game ahead of its release, and players can begin registering for access to it.

While Square Enix hasn't revealed the exact date for when the closed beta will begin, the publisher says it will take place this summer, and more details regarding the event will be announced soon. Players who'd like a chance to participate can sign up now, but as with other closed betas, space is limited, so only a select number will be chosen. North and Latin American players can register for the closed beta here, while those in PAL regions can sign up here.

Dissidia Final Fantasy is a 3D fighting game series that features heroes, villains, and levels drawn from Final Fantasy's 30-year history. The first installment was released for PSP back in 2009 and was followed by a sequel in 2011. The upcoming PS4 iteration is a home console port of the arcade game that was released in Japan in 2015. This entry features a revamped three-versus-three team-based battle system, over 20 playable characters, and iconic Final Fantasy Summons that can be called into battle.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is slated to arrive in early 2018. You can read more about the upcoming closed beta on Square Enix's blog. Meanwhile, a number of other high profile Final Fantasy releases have come out recently. Last week saw the release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, a critically acclaimed remaster of the PS2 installment, while the Stormblood expansion for Final Fantasy XIV and a new DLC episode for Final Fantasy XV both launched in June.