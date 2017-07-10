Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Review Roundup

11 years after its release on PlayStation 2, Final Fantasy XII has been made available once again, this time for the PlayStation 4. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is a high-definition remaster of the RPG classic that features improved visuals, a re-orchestrated soundtrack, trophy support, and the International Zodiac Job System included in the Japanese version of the game.

Reviews for the game have started to appear online and, as always, we've gathered them up to give you an overview of its critical reception. Below you'll find a short excerpt from various publications, as well as the score the game has been awarded by them. For a wider view of its reception check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

GameSpot -- 9/10

"While its enhancements do not translate into a brand new game for existing fans, The Zodiac Age is nonetheless invigorating. For an experience that can last over a hundred hours, the subtle tweaks therein go a long way in showcasing Final Fantasy 12's grand trek in a new light. Its epic, lore-abundant story and its time-tested Gambit System should also appeal to those who missed out on the mainline series' trip to Ivalice the first time around. And thanks in part to the new audio and speed options, The Zodiac Age is an ideal definitive edition: one that improves the game over its original version across the board." -- Miguel Concepcion [Full review]

Polygon -- 8.5/10

"[Square Enix has] taken the game I already loved so much and given me more. The Zodiac Age doesn't add things for the sake of adding them. I can see myself putting 300 more hours into this version of Final Fantasy 12, trying different combinations of job classes and testing out new tactics on the optional bosses I could never quite conquer in the original game. The Zodiac Age takes a game I could play in my sleep and makes me wake up and appreciate it again." -- Whitney Reynolds [Full review]

RPG Site -- 9/10

"Western players are in for a treat with all of these adjustments and improvements made from the original release of Final Fantasy XII--many of which are old but never made their way West originally. The job system adds another level of interest to party coordination, elements like fast-forward and map overlays add a considerable amount of convenience, and the game looks and sounds great too. This remaster may not change the mind of everyone, but it is no doubt one of the most intriguing entries in the franchise and clearly the definitive version of a truly brilliant game." -- Adam Vitale [Full review]

US Gamer -- 4.5/5

"After missing out on Final Fantasy XII the first time, I feel like a lot of people are wondering if they should finally tackle the Final Fantasy that time forgot. As something of a former skeptic myself, I can definitely say, 'Yes.' It may never have the mass appeal of some of its peers, but it's time Final Fantasy XII received some of the love and attention it deserves." -- Kat Bailey [Full review]

IGN -- 8.8/10

"Final Fantasy XII's relatable roleplaying adventure has aged remarkably well, and The Zodiac Age remaster improves it further in meaningful ways. The storytelling, visual design, and gameplay feel just as fresh and interesting as they did over a decade ago, and the various new enhancements and adjustments will give new players a chance to experience the magic for the first time and fans of the original something enticing to return for." -- Heidi Kemps [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4/5

"The Zodiac Age allows Final Fantasy 12 to realize its full potential, thanks to a wealth of graphical enhancements, a soaring soundtrack, and the addition of the Zodiac Job System." -- David Roberts [Full review]