Tekken 7 Review Roundup

Bandai Namco's Tekken 7 will be available on June 2, bringing The King of Iron Fist Tournament to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time. The latest entry in the long-running fighting game series has been available in arcades since 2016, but has received a number of updates for its console release.

Among these are new customisation options, stages, and characters. Arguably the most exciting new character is Street Fighter's Akuma, who has been introduced as a critical part of the game's story, seemingly arriving to end the feud between the various members of the Mishima family. Of course, Tekken 7 also retains the tried-and-true three-dimensional fighting game system, albeit with some tweaks and new mechanical additions.

But is Tekken 7 worth your time? We've collected some reviews to answer just that question. Take a look below to see what critics think of the game and for a wider view check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Tekken 7: Fated Retribution

Developer: Bandai Namco

Platform: PS4, Xbox One,

Release: June 2

Price: US $60 / £50

GameSpot -- Review In Progress

"However, thanks in part to Tekken 7's penchant for quirky distractions, there's more to do in the game than simply training to be the best. The story mode is the most obvious stop, and it contains both a grand tale surrounding the series' embattled Mishima family as well as a few dozen quick looks at the game's secondary characters. All told, these will keep you entertained for a handful of hours with unexpected bouts of comedy and melodrama. Aside from the lifeless narrator, Tekken 7's stories are a very welcome addition to the console version of a game that's primarily bred for player-vs-player competition." -- Peter Brown [Full review in progress]

IGN -- Review In Progress

"This is a nostalgia motherlode, and viewing some of this material quickly pulled me back in time to memories of years spent with Tekken, whether hours of matches of Tekken 3 with friends in high school, countless quarters sank into Tekken Tag Tournament machines, or getting destroyed repeatedly by the Bay Area Tekken scene when other Street Fighter players and I tried to transition into Tekken 6." -- Darry Huskey [Full review in progress]

Game Informer -- 8/10

"Tekken 7 does a good job of bringing the franchise up to standard on the current round of consoles. Though it falters in its story mode and getting new players in on the satisfying thrill of dodging your opponent’s attack and hitting them with a round-ending combo, it offers enough incentive for experienced players (or those willing to stick out the initial rough patch) to keep playing. The online works well enough that regular players should have enough of a reason to learn the deep combat system and get ready for the next battle." -- Suriel Vazquez [Full review]

Destructoid -- 8/10

"I was pleasantly surprised with Tekken 7: Fated Retribution, and will be keeping up with the meta and pro scene for the first time in years. While Harada and his crew could have easily given us a little more to do long term other than chase more treasure, it doesn't feel like grinding in the slightest given how fun it is to play." Chris Carter [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4/5

"By getting excited about the core systems at the expense of everything new, I feel like I'm celebrating a game for barely evolving over the last 20 years, but Tekken has always been that good. I'd rather be playing it than writing about it. But despite this, there's something a bit sad about Tekken 7. By trying to compete with modern beat 'em ups, it’s simultaneously more and less than it once was, and the failure of the new additions feels jarring when compared to modern fighters. This might be the last entry for Tekken that can still trade on a that joyful fighting system alone, but for now I'm happy to enjoy it for what it is: a powerful, gratifying, deeply cinematic fighting game." -- Matt Elliott [Full review]