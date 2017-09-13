FIFA 18 Soundtrack Revealed, Includes 40-Plus Songs

Ahead of FIFA 18's release later this month, EA Sports today announced the professional soccer game's entire soundtrack--and there are some great cuts on it. As announced on EA's website, the soundtrack features songs like "Jungle" by Tash Sultana, "Faded Heart" by Borns, "Deadcrush" by alt-J, and "Live in the Moment" by Portugal, The Man. The song "Holding On" by The War On Drugs is also on the soundtrack, which spans 40+ songs.

Those tracks will be heard when you're getting into a game or navigating menus. The Journey single-player mode brings back Deadpool and Mad Max: Fury Road's Junkie XL to do the original score again. The mode will also feature songs by bands from around the world such as Weezer (USA), Leo Justi (Brazil), and Bomba Estero (Colombia).

You can listen to the FIFA 18 soundtrack through the Spotify embed below.

FIFA 18 launches on September 29 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. You may not have to wait that long to play some of it, as a free demo is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.