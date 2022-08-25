Fear Effect Reinvented Breaks Years Of Silence With New Trailer

After years of silence on a remake that was first announced in 2017, and originally intended for a 2018 release, Fear Effect Reinvented has released a surprise trailer. The new video shows off a new cel-shaded graphics style, and promises the game will release "sooner than you think."

The remake of the 2000 PlayStation cult classic aims to stay true to the original game, while rethinking gameplay, graphics, and controls for a modern audience. Players can play as three different mercenaries--Hana, Glas, and Deke--as they try to find the missing daughter of a Hong Kong Triad boss.

The game was originally announced in 2017 with a short teaser and a 2018 release date, but ended up going silent for a long period. The franchise's social media accounts posted occasional updates over the years, but have been mostly silent since early 2020.

The new trailer shows off some of the remake's cover-based combat gameplay, as well as new graphics that are a little more colorful and stylised than what was shown in the original teaser. The game was originally targeted for release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, and it's not known yet whether the studio will also aim for a version for next-gen consoles.

While an updated release date hasn't been announced, the new trailer has Fear Effect Reinvented "coming sooner than you think."