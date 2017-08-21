Cult Classic PlayStation Game Fear Effect Being Remade For PS4, Switch, Xbox One, And PC

A remake of the cult classic PlayStation game Fear Effect is on the way. The title is being published by Square Enix's Collective division and is coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC in 2018.

Dubbed Fear Effect Reinvented, the remake is being developed by Sushee, the studio behind the next game in the series, Fear Effect Sedna. Reinvented retains the fixed camera angles and atmosphere of the original title, but has been updated with enhanced visuals, improved controls, and other additional features. You can watch a teaser trailer for the game below.

Fear Effect was originally released on PS1 back in 2000. The game was notable for being one of the first titles to employ cel-shading. It takes place in Hong Kong and puts players in control of one of three mercenaries--Hana, Deke, and Glas--as they search for the daughter of a "powerful Triad leader." It was followed by the prequel Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix in 2001.

The next game in the series, Fear Effect Sedna, is expected to arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018. This installment is set four years after the original title. Unlike previous installments, however, it features isometric environments and real-time tactical gameplay.