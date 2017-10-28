Every Kingdom In Super Mario Odyssey [SPOILERS]

Super Mario Odyssey is technically an open-world game, but it's actually split into over a dozen open environments--17, to be exact. These range from the festive Sand Kingdom, which features a mix of motifs inspired by ancient Egyptian architecture and Mexico's Day of the Dead holiday, to the vibrant, hunger-inspiring Luncheon Kingdom. Every location has character of its own and a surprising number of puzzles, platforming challenges, and hidden secrets within.

In the video above, we tour through Super Mario Odyssey's kingdoms (including late-game locations) and offer a preview of what it's like to run, jump, and butt stomp your way through the wide variety of colorful locales.

